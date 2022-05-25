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Michigan twister leaves at least two dead, 44 injured
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67 views • May 25, 2022
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A tornado that ripped through the northern Michigan town of Gaylord claimed at least two lives and injured 44, reducing several buildings to rubble.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15ncz9-michigan-twister-leaves-at-least-two-dead-44-injured.html
A tornado that ripped through the northern Michigan town of Gaylord claimed at least two lives and injured 44, reducing several buildings to rubble.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15ncz9-michigan-twister-leaves-at-least-two-dead-44-injured.html
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