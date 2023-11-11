Media resources of the Hamas military wing Kataib Izz al-Din al-Qassam published a video of one of their attacks on IDF soldiers north of Beit Hanoun - Nov 11

Media resources of the Hamas military wing Kataib Izz al-Din al-Qassam published a video of one of their attacks on IDF soldiers north of Beit Hanoun .

The footage shows that some Israelis, to put it mildly, are careless about the fighting. Looming waist-deep in windows is not a good idea, especially in the gray zone and given the danger of being close to Hamas tunnels.

However, judging by other official footage from the IDF, Israeli infantry and armored vehicles move and stop in very dense groups, which is unacceptable during combat operations. Yes, Hamas has a limited supply of weapons other than rockets to fire towards Israel and RPG ammunition, but a better-equipped enemy would hardly fail to take advantage of such opportunities.