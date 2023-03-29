Glenn’s POWERFUL Nashville tragedy message THIS is the way out

Glenn Beck





March 28, 2023





We have a truth problem, Glenn says, and the most recent tragedy at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, shows just how dangerous that problem has become. So what’s causing this? Why have tragedies like this one become so commonplace? ‘It is the loss of the gold guards of our civilization,’ Glenn explains. But there IS a path forward. In this powerful message, Glenn explains ‘the way out’: Remembering our principles.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0WwHD1v6tM