Glenn’s POWERFUL Nashville tragedy message THIS is the way out

Glenn Beck
March 28, 2023
We have a truth problem, Glenn says, and the most recent tragedy at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, shows just how dangerous that problem has become. So what’s causing this? Why have tragedies like this one become so commonplace? ‘It is the loss of the gold guards of our civilization,’ Glenn explains. But there IS a path forward. In this powerful message, Glenn explains ‘the way out’: Remembering our principles.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0WwHD1v6tM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.