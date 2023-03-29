Create New Account
Glenn’s POWERFUL Nashville tragedy message THIS is the way out
High Hopes
Glenn Beck


March 28, 2023


We have a truth problem, Glenn says, and the most recent tragedy at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, shows just how dangerous that problem has become. So what’s causing this? Why have tragedies like this one become so commonplace? ‘It is the loss of the gold guards of our civilization,’ Glenn explains. But there IS a path forward. In this powerful message, Glenn explains ‘the way out’: Remembering our principles.


