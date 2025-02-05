Col Douglas MacGregor on America's Global Role and Energy Independence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Col. Douglas MacGregor tackles the hard truths about America’s place in a multi-polar world. From Secretary Rubio’s candid admission to the realities of our energy sector, MacGregor argues that it’s time to move beyond the illusion of unipolar dominance. With peak oil and the rise of global competitors, the U.S. must focus on strategic energy independence and fair competition.
#EnergyIndependence #MacGregor #USADiplomacy #FutureOfEnergy
