© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BUSTED! Dem Operative, Joel Caldwell, Admits to Illegal ballot harvesting Operation in Atlanta Georgia
• They pay people to illegally ballot harvest
• They forge ballots
• They bribe ballot counters & election officials
• Atalanta Mayor stole the seat
Will he be prosecuted?
Will this be investigated?