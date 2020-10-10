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Fall Musings - October 9th with 25 Days to go - going to be an epic Winter
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67 views • October 10, 2020
Appreciating the Autumn Leaves, the flowing creek, nature, peace and reminding myself it is the calm before the storm.
Take the situation seriously, but do not stop smiling and appreciating life.
Dog steals the show, or at least enhances, lightens it up.
Take the situation seriously, but do not stop smiling and appreciating life.
Dog steals the show, or at least enhances, lightens it up.
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