Israeli activist: 'No Israeli soldier in occupied territories has clean hands'

The problem is not that every soldier commits murder, but that the system itself is designed to dehumanize Palestinians, Israeli military veteran and activist Yehuda Shaul argues.

He illustrates this with a routine example from his 14-month service in Hebron. Patrols have a mission called “making our presence felt”—the systematic, round-the-clock harassment of Palestinian families to instill fear and a “feeling of being persecuted.”

💬 “You choose a random house. Wake up the family… climb to the roof, jump from one roof to another, come out through another house, wake the family… 24 hours a day, seven days a week… This is your mission. There is no way of doing it nice.”