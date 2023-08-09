BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MSM now Linking Vax with Stillbirths, Miscarriages, Cancers! Ivory Hecker and Dr Jim Thorp
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • August 09, 2023

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine


August 8, 2023


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 7pm CT/8pm ET!


Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel


Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/deanna exposes the truth!!


Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to�$10k in

FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots


Support Shots Fired, and get prepared!�Visit https://4Patriots.com and use Promo Code: Deanna for 10% off your first order!!


50% Off TODAY! MINI CHAIN SAW: http://tacrightspn.com/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35sduu-msm-now-linking-vax-with-stillbirths-miscarriages-cancers-ivory-hecker-and-.html

Keywords
vaccinetruthmainstream mediamsmvaxcancersdeanna lorraineshots firedstillbirthsivory heckerdr jim thorpmiscarraiges
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Prenatal Fluoride Exposure Tied to Lower Cognitive Test Scores

Study: Prenatal Fluoride Exposure Tied to Lower Cognitive Test Scores

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Beyond one-size-fits-all: Study reveals gender-specific diets for a longer life

Beyond one-size-fits-all: Study reveals gender-specific diets for a longer life

Ava Grace
Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Willow Tohi
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy