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The Cybernetic Truth (Part 1)
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3 views • June 18, 2021
An excerpt from a book, I am writing, entitled "Rise and Fall: A Discourse Upon the Phenomena of Civilisation and of Decline", by Silas. This is a small excerpt from the conlcusionary section; this section details my new working hypothesis regarding this injection and the nano-platform to be used to induce behavioral modification, potentially. Now, I discuss to a great length about very jargonistic concepts that are just entering into the public scientific literature, hence this may be daunting on your first listen. However, I can assure you that it is crucial that you pay close attention to this, because - as I will outline in the subsequent parts - this is entirely the path I believe the controllers wish to take us down. Simply put, the mechanization of Man; turning him into a directly controlled slave. Hence, "Social Automation".
I will be doing more videos similar in vein to this one, so please do keep tuned and share this, or mirror it on your own channel (just ensure you credit me and link people to my channel and please put, if you could, the title of my book in the description which will be coming out this year, TBA). Spread the word and share this video! Take these lessons to heart and prepare accordingly, as you will it.
Consider supporting me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/SilasSpeaks
References:
Degradability of nanoplatform and the potential need for "booster shots" to alleviate this (only 8 months of "immunity" or so) - Meyer, R. A., & Green, J. J. (2015). Biodegradable polymer iron oxide nanocomposites: the future of biocompatible magnetism. Nanomedicine (London, England), 10(23), 3421–3425. https://doi.org/10.2217/nnm.15.165
Magnetisation of ferrofluid, potentially at the injection site - Pedro M. Enriquez-Navas, Maria L. Garcia-Martin, in Frontiers of Nanoscience, 2012
More NanoTechnology, coupled with EMF - Vahak Marghussian, in Nano-Glass Ceramics, 2015
Kalmijn A.J. (1978) Experimental Evidence of Geomagnetic Orientation in Elasmobranch Fishes. In: Schmidt-Koenig K., Keeton W.T. (eds) Animal Migration, Navigation, and Homing. Proceedings in Life Sciences. Springer, Berlin, Heidelberg. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-662-11147-5_34
Docility within rats when exposed to cyclical magnetic ELF - Persinger MA. Open-field behavior in rats exposed prenatally to a low intensity-low frequency, rotating magnetic field. Dev Psychobiol. 1969;2(3):168-71. doi: 10.1002/dev.420020307. PMID: 5407665.
Frey, A. H. 1982. Neural and behavioral consequences of prenatal exposure to 3.5 kV/m 60 Hz fields. Abstr. 4th Annual Meeting Bioelectromagnetics Society, Los Angeles, California. - More EMF (ELF) studies regarding, again, docility and incuriosity within mice when exposed to cyclical EMF
Discussing, in 2009, the bioelectromagnetic weapons that can facilitate "imperceptible behavioral modification" - Amin A. Muhammad Gadit (Discipline of Psychiatry, Memorial University of Newfoundland, St. John's, NL A1B 3V6 Canada.), Terrorism and Mental Health: The issue of psychological fragility, JPMA (October 2009, Volume 59, Issue 10), Last Accessed: 11/06/2021, URL: https://jpma.org.pk/article-details/1837?article_id=1837
I will be doing more videos similar in vein to this one, so please do keep tuned and share this, or mirror it on your own channel (just ensure you credit me and link people to my channel and please put, if you could, the title of my book in the description which will be coming out this year, TBA). Spread the word and share this video! Take these lessons to heart and prepare accordingly, as you will it.
Consider supporting me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/SilasSpeaks
References:
Degradability of nanoplatform and the potential need for "booster shots" to alleviate this (only 8 months of "immunity" or so) - Meyer, R. A., & Green, J. J. (2015). Biodegradable polymer iron oxide nanocomposites: the future of biocompatible magnetism. Nanomedicine (London, England), 10(23), 3421–3425. https://doi.org/10.2217/nnm.15.165
Magnetisation of ferrofluid, potentially at the injection site - Pedro M. Enriquez-Navas, Maria L. Garcia-Martin, in Frontiers of Nanoscience, 2012
More NanoTechnology, coupled with EMF - Vahak Marghussian, in Nano-Glass Ceramics, 2015
Kalmijn A.J. (1978) Experimental Evidence of Geomagnetic Orientation in Elasmobranch Fishes. In: Schmidt-Koenig K., Keeton W.T. (eds) Animal Migration, Navigation, and Homing. Proceedings in Life Sciences. Springer, Berlin, Heidelberg. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-662-11147-5_34
Docility within rats when exposed to cyclical magnetic ELF - Persinger MA. Open-field behavior in rats exposed prenatally to a low intensity-low frequency, rotating magnetic field. Dev Psychobiol. 1969;2(3):168-71. doi: 10.1002/dev.420020307. PMID: 5407665.
Frey, A. H. 1982. Neural and behavioral consequences of prenatal exposure to 3.5 kV/m 60 Hz fields. Abstr. 4th Annual Meeting Bioelectromagnetics Society, Los Angeles, California. - More EMF (ELF) studies regarding, again, docility and incuriosity within mice when exposed to cyclical EMF
Discussing, in 2009, the bioelectromagnetic weapons that can facilitate "imperceptible behavioral modification" - Amin A. Muhammad Gadit (Discipline of Psychiatry, Memorial University of Newfoundland, St. John's, NL A1B 3V6 Canada.), Terrorism and Mental Health: The issue of psychological fragility, JPMA (October 2009, Volume 59, Issue 10), Last Accessed: 11/06/2021, URL: https://jpma.org.pk/article-details/1837?article_id=1837
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