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Why the Theory of Evolution is So-o Unscientific
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66 views • November 18, 2020
A.E. Wilder-Smith was a British university professor in the 1970s who vigorously challenged the theory of evolution between species on scientific grounds. He championed the theory of intelligent creation, not because of religious faith, but because of scientific observation and logic. Aside from the technical issues, you will be intrigued by Professor Smith’s view of the consequences to society of believing something comes from nothing, which is the core premise of evolutionary origins. This message is not about the correctness of creationism but the absurdity of accidentism. This interview on Dutch TV was broadcast circa 1975. - Source: Sprythings - https://youtu.be/agV0FO4pN7M/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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