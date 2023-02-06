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https://gettr.com/post/p27dx6sda7e
02/01/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 74:The CCP organized its spies and pseudo-activists in America, Canada and around the world, to make patterned false reports continuously. This is an organized transnational crime, which will be ruled by the Rico Act.
02/01/2023 对邪恶说不 第74天：中共组织在美国，加拿大及全球各地的伪类团伙持续统一模式报假案，这是有组织的跨国犯罪，将受Rico法案管制。