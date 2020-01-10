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Sandy Hook Kids Entertain at 2013 Super Bowl
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118 views • January 10, 2020
In January, 2013, 26 children from the Sandy Hook Elementary School Chorus were asked to sing "America the Beautiful" with Jennifer Hudson at the 2013 Super Bowl. Due to the fact that there is a significant number of people who rightfully question the official story of the supposed Sandy Hook mass shooting, this otherwise unassuming event at the Super Bowl has now received additional scrutiny. -- http://archive.is/wip/nMYHg
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