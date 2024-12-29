BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The “Jesus is Zeus” Conspiracy: True or False? (Joshua 1-5)
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Is “Jesus” the same thing as the pagan Greek god “Zeus”? For many years now, people from both Gnostic and Hebrew Roots circles (and everything in between) have been boldly stating something like, “Calling upon the name of Jesus is the same thing as calling upon the name of Zeus, or saying ‘Hail Zeus.’” Today, I will address this important topic while also exploring the first five chapters of the book of Joshua in a verse-by-verse commentary of this amazing book. We will look at concepts ranging from God’s Calendar, key principles for the coming Hebrew New Year, Joshua’s “theophany”, and more…


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860

godthe biblejesusconspiracyend timestheoryzeusappointed timescalendar of godtorah studyis jesus zeusbook of joshua explainedholy calendar
