Scott Ritter Dire Warning: One Attack Missile From Ukraine by U.S Guidance - World Would Be Erased!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9981 followers
7
815 views • 11 months ago

In this alarming video, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter delivers a dire warning about the catastrophic consequences of U.S. involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Ritter reveals that just one missile attack from Ukraine, guided by the United States, could escalate into a full-scale global disaster. He provides a detailed analysis of the current tensions and the fragile balance that could easily tip into a devastating conflict.

Ritter's expert insights offer a stark perspective on the potential for a nuclear confrontation, highlighting the severe risks posed by the current geopolitical strategies. He explains how a single miscalculation or provocative action could lead to unimaginable destruction, erasing entire cities and potentially plunging the world into chaos.

This video is a must-watch for anyone concerned about international security, global peace, and the future of humanity. Scott Ritter's commentary is both sobering and thought-provoking, urging viewers to reconsider the stakes of the ongoing conflict and the importance of diplomatic solutions.

Join us as we delve into these critical issues and explore the potential repercussions of continued military escalation. Scott Ritter's warning is a crucial wake-up call that cannot be ignored.

Mirrored - KR Media


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

