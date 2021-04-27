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Emerald Atlantian Tablets Refer to Shape-shifting
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301 views • April 27, 2021
Hello friends- I am no pioneer into the research of 5G, Frequencies, Telepathic Abilities, and AI's that communicates with human DNA to create non-human changes- If 'you' don't know what that means, then if you invest some of your time to review my series of different videos then you will know a lot more than you may at present-
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