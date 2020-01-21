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Mutant goat born with 'human face' worshipped as 'avatar of God'!!
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111 views • January 21, 2020
A mutant goat born with a hauntingly human face has been captured on camera.
The tiny animal was born just days ago in Rajasthan, India, leaving locals stunned.
It is now claimed the tiny goat will be “worshipped as an avatar of God”.
#MutantGoat #AvatarGod #IndiaMutant
The tiny animal was born just days ago in Rajasthan, India, leaving locals stunned.
It is now claimed the tiny goat will be “worshipped as an avatar of God”.
#MutantGoat #AvatarGod #IndiaMutant
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