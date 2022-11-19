The Nuclear Scare Scam - Galen Winsor

Galen Winsor is a nuclear physicist of renown
who worked at, and helped design, nuclear power plants in Hanford, WA; Oak
Ridge, TN; Morris, IL, San Jose, CA; Wimington, NJ. Among his positions of
expertise he was in charge of measuring and controlling the nuclear fuel
inventory and storage. Galen Winsor has travelled and lectured all over
America, spoken on national talk radio, and made several videos exposing the
misunderstood issues of nuclear radiation. He shows that fear of radiation has
been exaggerated to scare people ... so a few powerful people can maintain
total control of the world's most valuable power resource. Filmed by Ben
Williams in 1986.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.