The Kingdom Series: Part 6 | Kingdom Identity

Our citizenship most times determines our identity. We are known by the legal status of our homeland. Even if we have changed our place of residence we are generally known by our actions and lifestyle even our accents identifies us.

The same in true in the Spiritual - "...by their fruits shall he know them."

What fruits are we bearing in our environment and what TREE are we proving that we are in this world?

In this session we explore the identity of the citizens of the Kingdom of God on the earth. May as you listen you'll be encouraged to bear the reality of who you are naturally.