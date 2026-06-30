Psalm 32. Jesus is coming, The Rapture Luke 21:36 is Our Blessed Hope to be transformed with a Glorified Christ like Body & Meet The Lord Jesus in the air & be with Him for ever.

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Don't Ignore This Heat Warning | The Next Few Days Could Be Dangerous
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hK6bWqi5I18
The Shroud of Turin
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/y945DsDkz1o
https://www.youtube.com/@exodus2025/posts
https://www.youtube.com/@KingdomWarrior1013/videos
A Door in Heaven Opened!!! - RIVETING DREAM OF HIS RETURN!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-QCMX6kd7c
Are you Ready For the Bridegroom’s Return?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-QCMX6kd7c
We Must hear & share this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gUq8REqIZI The time to Repent is extremely limited, obey Psalm 32 to have the Promise of God...
https://www.brighteon.com/02c86800-2bfd-42f9-b1aa-5b7f808e727b
https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534
I didn’t make the RAPTURE…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gUq8REqIZI
“he will rejoice over you with gladness; he will quiet you by his love;” #Yeshua #endtimes #Jesus
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Z258A2DsjJc