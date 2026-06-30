Psalm 32. Jesus is coming, The Rapture Luke 21:36 is Our Blessed Hope to be transformed with a Glorified Christ like Body & Meet The Lord Jesus in the air & be with Him for ever.

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A Door in Heaven Opened!!! - RIVETING DREAM OF HIS RETURN!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-QCMX6kd7c Are you Ready For the Bridegroom’s Return? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-QCMX6kd7c We Must hear & share this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gUq8REqIZI The time to Repent is extremely limited, obey Psalm 32 to have the Promise of God...

https://www.brighteon.com/02c86800-2bfd-42f9-b1aa-5b7f808e727b

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534 I didn’t make the RAPTURE… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gUq8REqIZI “he will rejoice over you with gladness; he will quiet you by his love;” #Yeshua #endtimes #Jesus https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Z258A2DsjJc Remember the Promise of Jesus' Return https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xa89PFF5tB0

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