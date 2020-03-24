© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Michael Lewis with Jiggy Jaguar
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • March 24, 2020
ABOUT COL. (ret) MICHAEL D. LEWIS, MD, MPH, FACPM, FACN
Dr. Lewis graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY, and served as an intelligence officer in Infantry Divisions for five years prior to attending medical school at Tulane University in New Orleans. Following internship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Dr. Lewis served at The Pentagon where he routinely cared for the highest levels of leadership in the Department of Defense, U.S. Congress, and U.S. Supreme Court. He was rated as a Senior Flight Surgeon and a graduate of the U.S. Army's Airborne and Ranger schools. Dr. Lewis is board‐certified in General Preventive Medicine and Public Health. He developed the ESSENCE program, the nations first and largest Syndrome‐based Disease Outbreak Recognition System.
Dr. Lewis graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY, and served as an intelligence officer in Infantry Divisions for five years prior to attending medical school at Tulane University in New Orleans. Following internship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Dr. Lewis served at The Pentagon where he routinely cared for the highest levels of leadership in the Department of Defense, U.S. Congress, and U.S. Supreme Court. He was rated as a Senior Flight Surgeon and a graduate of the U.S. Army's Airborne and Ranger schools. Dr. Lewis is board‐certified in General Preventive Medicine and Public Health. He developed the ESSENCE program, the nations first and largest Syndrome‐based Disease Outbreak Recognition System.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.