Federal Judge Temporarily Halted Biden Administration’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors

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12/07/2021 The Hill: A federal judge in Georgia temporarily halted the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. Sam Baker wrote in a 20 page ruling“the court acknowledges the tragic toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought throughout the nation and the globe. However, even in times of crisis, this court must preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the bounds of their constitutionally granted authorities”.