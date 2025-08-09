BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I Need Just One More Breath
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
28 views • 2 days ago

Everyone who is in Hell awaiting judgement would give anything to have just one more breath to say these three words? Music by Send Rain

Rev. 20:10 And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever. This is the fate of Satan and all who chose to follow him, their is no other outcome their is no remedy, it is eternal. Everyone who lived life by their own rules, a total life of self, and refused the gift of salvation offered by God are in this group. Everyone who is now in hell awaiting judgement wishes they had one last breath to speak just three words, “Lord Remember me” The Thief on The Cross Luke 23:42 And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom. Rev 20:15 And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire. Where are You in all of this, is your name in the Lambs “Book of Life” Not sure, are You going to leave it to chance, because if You are that is a new kind of stupid.

