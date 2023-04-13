Create New Account
MRNA MEAT IS HERE! - Stores Already Selling VAXXED Meat? - The Eugenics Operation CONTINUES!
Published 16 hours ago

Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of mRNA tainted meat already being sold in supermarkets as we see a large spike in myocarditis and blood clots among the unvaccinated.

MIT, The University Of California and The University of Mexico City have been openly talking about growing mRNA vaccines through fruits and vegetables as well as injecting it into meat for a while. China has recently successfully "vaccinated" mice with mRNA tainted milk. Now, as the covid emergency order has been finally dropped in the United States, evidence is coming out that many major factory farms are already giving cows mRNA vaccines and selling the meat to supermarkets without the knowledge of the consumer. This is an incredibly dangerous move that could kill millions of people.

While many major beef companies seem unaware of the trend, videos are coming out of farmers applying the mRNA to their cows as well as studies done showing the effects of vaccines on people who are apparently unvaccinated.

In this video, we report on the recent findings and why we need to start getting from organic pasture raised farms and buying storable foods immediately.


