The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Godly Options....

When it looks like you plans aren't working; rest assured that God's redirect is by far better and much more than we could imagine.





Confronting a Closed Door

From Intouch Ministries

When God closes a door, He will always open a better one.

Acts 16:5-10

Have you ever faced a closed door? It’s extremely frustrating, right? The apostle Paul knew exactly how that felt. On his second missionary journey, he repeatedly found the way blocked by the Holy Spirit. Eventually the apostle arrived in Troas with nothing but the sea in front of him and closed doors behind.





Ransom - Soul Hymn

The Rock Almighty

