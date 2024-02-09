The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Godly Options....

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
When it looks like you plans aren't working; rest assured that God's redirect is by far better and much more than we could imagine.
Confronting a Closed Door
From Intouch Ministries
When God closes a door, He will always open a better one.
Acts 16:5-10
Have you ever faced a closed door? It’s extremely frustrating, right? The apostle Paul knew exactly how that felt. On his second missionary journey, he repeatedly found the way blocked by the Holy Spirit. Eventually the apostle arrived in Troas with nothing but the sea in front of him and closed doors behind.
