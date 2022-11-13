FDA DIRECTOR VIOLATES FDA’S COVID VACCINE EUA

Del BigTree at the HighWire





November 11, 2022





ICAN’S legal team, led by Aaron Siri, has come up against our federal regulators once again, this time sending an official letter directly to Dr. Peter Marks, director of the vaccine division at the FDA, for a clear violation of the Emergency Use Authorization related to advertising and promotion.





#PeterMarks #FDA #Vaccines





POSTED: November 11, 2022





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1tokk0-fda-director-violates-fdas-covid-vaccine-eua.html



