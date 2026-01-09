Secrets of Antarctica: UFOs, Underground Bases & More – Brad Olsen Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/01/09/secrets-of-antarctica/





Brad Olsen, renowned investigator of Antarctica and the German Fourth Space Reich Connection with Antarctica, joins us at the Cosmic Switchboard to talk about his new book “Secrets of Antarctica: The Untold History of the Ice Continent.” Brad talks about the connection between the Antarctic Germans and an advanced subterranean species in Antarctica as well as German Connections to the Greys and Reptilians.





In Part 2, Brad does a deep dive on Antarctica including topics such as Time Travel, the Connection with the Off World Program known as Nacht Waffen and much more.