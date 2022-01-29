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Trump, Mr. Trumpcine warp speed, is and was the child progeny of the NY Jewish mafia. He's a scum bag too.
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112 views • January 29, 2022
Stop supporting Trump, he's Mr. Warp speed vaxx pusher. Another asshole like Biden. Only a high level Freemason zionist is allowed to be POTUS. 9 11 this fraud COVID con scheme, and mid east wars, all of it are jewish zionist freemason mafia actions planned and executed by jews and their lackeys.
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