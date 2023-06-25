Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PLACENTAS FOR SALE - ONLY $45,000 EACH!
channel image
Birth of a New Earth
127 Subscribers
Shop now
223 views
Published Yesterday

Stealing a newborn infant's placenta, umbilical cord and cord blood is BIG BUSINESS and has HUGE spiritual and physical ramifications for the child, including brain damage from hypoxia (lack of oxygen).   This brain damage can contribute to the development of autism.  See here for more info about that:  https://birthofanewearth.com/2019/04/webinar-the-hidden-causes-of-autism-june-20-2023/

The cord blood belongs to the baby.  It is the fluid that provides the baby with oxygen during and immediately after birth, and it contains vital nutrients and stem cells that the baby needs to live a healthy life.  Yet they are stealing it, including the baby's stem cells, some of which are now being used to create embryos without sperm or egg.  See here:  https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/scientists-develop-synthetic-human-embryos-from-stem-cells-without-eggs-sperm

So not only are they are harvesting the vital life force energy of our babies and selling it off to extremely satanic forces, but they are seriously abusing and harming our babies which harm can be irreversible.

Isn't it time for the entire jewish-controlled medical establishment to collapse?  It is 100% EVIL and has been harming us and our children for more than 100 years.   Please see my website for more info:  www.BirthofaNewEarth.com


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/wv002OcX0oxA/

Keywords
stem cellshospital birthplacentacord bloodcord clampingumbiical cordmedical theft

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket