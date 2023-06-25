PLACENTAS FOR SALE - ONLY $45,000 EACH!

Stealing a newborn infant's placenta, umbilical cord and cord blood is BIG BUSINESS and has HUGE spiritual and physical ramifications for the child, including brain damage from hypoxia (lack of oxygen). This brain damage can contribute to the development of autism. See here for more info about that: https://birthofanewearth.com/2019/04/webinar-the-hidden-causes-of-autism-june-20-2023/
The cord blood belongs to the baby. It is the fluid that provides the baby with oxygen during and immediately after birth, and it contains vital nutrients and stem cells that the baby needs to live a healthy life. Yet they are stealing it, including the baby's stem cells, some of which are now being used to create embryos without sperm or egg. See here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/scientists-develop-synthetic-human-embryos-from-stem-cells-without-eggs-sperm
So not only are they are harvesting the vital life force energy of our babies and selling it off to extremely satanic forces, but they are seriously abusing and harming our babies which harm can be irreversible.
Isn't it time for the entire jewish-controlled medical establishment to collapse? It is 100% EVIL and has been harming us and our children for more than 100 years. Please see my website for more info: www.BirthofaNewEarth.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/wv002OcX0oxA/
