Soul medicine from the wintry ocean at night. Back at Sorrento Beach MVI_7499

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Greater issues are now afoot to be dealt with in my near-extended family, requiring even more time from me, on top of a huge backlog of important things undone. I come to the beach for the sake of my wife, who is essentially housebound, even though I cannot afford the time. And the world is crazier and more dangerous today than a week ago.