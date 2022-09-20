Create New Account
Soul medicine from the wintry ocean at night. Back at Sorrento Beach MVI_7499
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 2 months ago
Greater issues are now afoot to be dealt with in my near-extended family, requiring even more time from me, on top of a huge backlog of important things undone. I come to the beach for the sake of my wife, who is essentially housebound, even though I cannot afford the time. And the world is crazier and more dangerous today than a week ago.

couragelifeculturebeachhappinessspring timepsychologyoverwhelmproblemschallengesindian oceaninner worldcity lightssorrentohillarys boat harbourrottnest island

