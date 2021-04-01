Here it is explained WHY SHEELA plays with the media even after 35 YEARS

The former secretary of Bhagwan/Osho attracts attention with her bashing statements about Bhagwan/Osho. Why does she do this? The answer is very simple. Her statements are like banana peels which she puts on the floor, so that we, with our minds, slip on them. However, what she says to us, she does not mean at all. She is merely trying to implement what Osho has taught over and over again. Quote Bhagwan/Osho, "Don't bite my finger. Look where I'm pointing."

Even after Bhagwan/Osho’s death, most people still are projecting onto Bhagwan/Osho, select his statements and interpretations, run after them – it is well known that they are contradictory – in order to identify and agree to them with their ego.

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Quote Bhagwan/Osho, Jump in the unknown:

“However, there is no basis for this fear, because someone will come along after a while who will speak against my words and the scriptures that will have been made from them. There need be no fear! But a strange thing happens here and that is this: In the future, my work in this world will be furthered by the very person who speaks against me.”



At a certain point in time, this is what Bhagwan/Osho said, teachings will be made out of his words. In order to prevent this from happening, others will come and speak out against his words. The others are not against him, but they are against the petrified words and teachings that have been made out of his work. Moreover he also added that paradoxically, these forces continue his work in the world.*****************************************************************************************

Now a master who at the end of his days was seemingly/fake addicted to Rolls Royce, diamond watches and addicted to drugs, we can hardly identify with him as a person. So the narrative is put into our heads and we believe every word. The technique Sheela uses is merely the same technique Bhagwan/Osho used, namely to contradict himself in everything he says, in order to throw us back on ourselves and feel the true felt heart within us. And slowly learn to trust the cosmic intelligence. So Sheela is doing nothing but continuing the work of Bhagwan/Osho. That’s why he chose her. He was the master of hearts and knew exactly in every second what he was doing. Because he had no motives of his own, like we have, but was only a mouthpiece of UNIVERSAL INTELLIGENCE.

Have fun watching the movie.