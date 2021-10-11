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TASA - Sept 06, 2021 - 12) Banking Progress, Peace Time, and Funding is Soon - Justice Anna Webinar
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60 views • October 11, 2021
We are receiving funding so soon for our Assemblies. We are ready for the challenge, it's time for peace time flag and enough for the war time flag. Raise up the peace flag and bring down the war flag. We have been in War for 205 years and it's the time for peace and the enjoyment of peace of freedom. We did not fought for freedom to come home and be slaved by corporate government. The peace has been declared and it's the opportunity for everyone in this country and enjoy the blessing of Peace. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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