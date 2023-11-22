Create New Account
Iran's New Hypersonic Missiles, CBDC Coming To A Country Near You, Thanksgiving Testimonies
The Appearance
Published 18 hours ago

Mailbag Show 11.21


IRAN UNVEILS IMPROVED HYPERSONIC MISSILE

https://www.timesofisrael.com/iran-unveils-improved-hypersonic-missile-claims-it-can-evade-air-defense-systems/


IRAN HAS A HYPERSONIC MISSILE

https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2023/6/7/iran-has-a-hypersonic-missile-what-does-that-mean


J6 VIDEO RELEASE SPURS CALLS FOR NEW INQUIRY

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/release-of-more-footage-spurs-calls-for-new-jan-6-inquiry-5532777?ea_src=frontpage&ea_med=lead-story-0-large-0


AUSTRALIA OFFICIALLY BANS CASH

https://www.eutimes.net/2023/11/australia-officially-bans-cash-and-mandates-bill-gates-digital-passport-to-participate-in-society/


I.M.F. SAYS DIGITAL CURRENCIES CAN REPLACE CASH

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/11/15/imf-says-central-bank-digital-currencies-can-replace-cash.html


AUSTRALIA TO BE FUNCTIONALLY CASHLESS BY 2025

https://www.news.com.au/finance/economy/australian-economy/australia-to-be-functionally-cashless-by-2025/news-story/be06a51f917fe42d5fc2f49f23df6d02


COUNTRIES CLOSEST TO A CASHLESS FUTURE

https://obaninternational.com/blog/the-countries-closest-to-a-cashless-future/


ATTEND A CONSERTIVE RALLY...YOUR MILITARY CAREER IS IN JEOPARDY

https://www.wnd.com/2023/11/warning-attending-conservative-rally-threaten-military-career/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Watch a captioned video of this show at...

http://www.yourauthorityinchrist.net/AP-Shows-Video/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
newsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventsrequestscommentarycommentsquestionscurrentvisionsanswerscashlesstestimoniesaugusto pereziran missilesj6mailbag

