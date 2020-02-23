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Flat Earth and the EMF Dome come together at the Earth's rims-edge explained-
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85 views • February 23, 2020
Friends please always take a minute to read the description- Most videos the description sets a stage for you- Thanks- I thank you for listening to my talks- This time I give a scenario to Earths rim that is off-limits to all personnel except government military, or corporate and politicians who are all of the same behavior- I'm so convinced of what I say- All 88 Constellations can be seen in a single night from various locations across the earth and this is only possible with a flat earth- Thank you and I hope that you subscribe and share my talks- 'SMILES' , wes 00069
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