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Russia Ukraine Updates
August 14, 2022
Europe, scorched by a weeks-long drought, is on fire. 40% of wildfires occur in Spain, 24% in Romania, 10% each in Portugal and France.
Spanish fires devastated more than 162,000 hectares, killing 2 people, at least 58 others were injured, and almost 24,000 people were evacuated.
The last two videos show fires in the French Gironde near the Spanish border, where thousands of people were forced to leave their homes. Poland, Germany, Austria, Greece and Romania promised to send help to fight the fire.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1fxjjz-europe-scorched-by-a-weeks-long-drought-is-on-fire.-40-of-wildfires-occur-i.html