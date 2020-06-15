© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 5 - A study on Billy Graham - Conclusion
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • June 15, 2020
This is the final part of our study on Billy Graham. In it we pick what's important for the believer in Christ to know especially during these end times. Always elevate the word of God above the word of men. Confirm everything that you hear by reading your Bible and finding out whether it a actually says what you have heard.
Remember that we are all sinners and Jesus came to pay for our sins by dying on the cross in our place. When you put your trust in Him you will be saved. Read John 3:16, Romans 3:21-22, Romans 8:1 and Ephesians 2:8-9. Once you believe in Jesus you are saved and sealed for eternity. None can pluck you out of His hand.
Remember that we are all sinners and Jesus came to pay for our sins by dying on the cross in our place. When you put your trust in Him you will be saved. Read John 3:16, Romans 3:21-22, Romans 8:1 and Ephesians 2:8-9. Once you believe in Jesus you are saved and sealed for eternity. None can pluck you out of His hand.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.