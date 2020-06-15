Part 5 - A study on Billy Graham - Conclusion

This is the final part of our study on Billy Graham. In it we pick what's important for the believer in Christ to know especially during these end times. Always elevate the word of God above the word of men. Confirm everything that you hear by reading your Bible and finding out whether it a actually says what you have heard.

Remember that we are all sinners and Jesus came to pay for our sins by dying on the cross in our place. When you put your trust in Him you will be saved. Read John 3:16, Romans 3:21-22, Romans 8:1 and Ephesians 2:8-9. Once you believe in Jesus you are saved and sealed for eternity. None can pluck you out of His hand.