State of the Pulpit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-- At some point Christian ministers much look in the mirror and blame ourselves for the state of our various and former Christian nations. -- What would be the result of a nation whose God is the Lord Jesus Christ? Let's walk through this for a moment.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com