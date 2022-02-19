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The Canadian Truckers are being crushed because they are fighting the wrong battle
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110 views • February 19, 2022
In this video, as we take a good hard look at what the Canadian Truckers are doing and how they are fighting for their freedoms, we notice that the satanists in the government have the upper hand because they have a weapon that the truckers will NEVER overcome.
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