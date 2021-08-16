Part 1 A Word From God for Birthday Month Eric, Red, Jeremy, JAC so Many More

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JAC and Jeremy are going to start living by the Power God has given them.
Own their own land, houses and barns! Be Healed!
The Truth is Only Powerful when it is connected to the power source, God's love and His Holy Spirit. The Power Source is The Gospel of Jesus Christ
God loves us. He sent Jesus to die on the cross as the Lamb of God.
Sin enter the world through Adam and Eve. A punishment is required. Adam and Eve could not pay the price it required: a sacrifice of "Life". "Life" is in the blood. So it required the Life or blood of a sinless, without spot or blemish man/ lamb.
Spots, blemishes, moles, sicknesses, etc. things like that are the outward manifestation of a sin you committed, a sin someone did to harm a you, or a lie.
Jesus Christ is the only begotten Son of God. His body was broken, his blood/"Life" was shed. He was crucified on a wooden cross because cursed is anyone hung on a tree. Even though he had never sinned. Jesus "Willingly" died to paid the price, receive the curse, for our sins, and willingly was beaten, broken for us.
Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.