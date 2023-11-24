Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
11-24-2023 Accountability Part 21 Woman's Path Part 9
channel image
mylivingbranch
29 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
8 views
Published 18 hours ago

Exodus 20:12 “Respect your father and your mother, so that your days are prolonged upon the soil which יהוה your Elohim is giving you.

Keywords
deceptionemotionsfeelingsdeceivehowto faithhonor fatherrespect fatherfather authority

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket