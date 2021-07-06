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WE DON'T NEED YOUR PERMISSION TO VACCINATE YOUR CHILD! Canadian Health Official!
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832 views • July 06, 2021
Canadian Authoritarian mindset thinks you as a parent have no choice over your child's vaccination decisions! If under 18, you are responsible for your child's actions, so why not over their vaccination? If your kids go to steal in the shops, are you not ultimately responsible for them under the age of 18? Why not over vaccines too?
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