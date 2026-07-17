BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Report on How Israel Uses Quadcopter Drones to Deliberately Target Children - Dr. Mimi Syed (Served in Gaza) Wes Bryant - Military Expert
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
80 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 2 days ago

The Electronic Intifada interviewed two co-authors of the newly released report: Lethal Precision without Accountability: Israeli Quadcopter Use in Gaza https://tinyurl.com/4h6bps2t Dr, Syed is an emergency physician who served in Nassar Hospital in Gaza and documented 18 cases (treated many more). Wes J. Bryant is a former senior targeting and precision warfare advisor and policy analyst at the Pentagon, where he served as chief of civilian harm assessments.

The accounts provided are detailed and confirmed. None of the children shot were caught in a crossfire and were isolated incidents. All injuries were single shot incidents from bullets and not shrapnel.

The numbers point out the deliberateness of the shootings. In Ukraine from 2/22 to 5/26 the # of children killed was 791. In Gaza in a period of less than 3 years with a much smaller population the number of children dead is 21,000 plus (Save the Children May 3036)

Listen in and get the facts you aren't supposed to know. Subscribe to this channel for updates.

Keywords
israelgazapolitics and current eventschildren deathsisraeli cover-upquadcopter killings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pew Survey: China&#8217;s Global Image Improves, Outpaces US in Several Nations

Pew Survey: China’s Global Image Improves, Outpaces US in Several Nations

Douglas Harrington
The Escalation Trap: A masterclass in strategic reality

The Escalation Trap: A masterclass in strategic reality

Belle Carter
Gold Prices Decline as U.S.-Iran Tensions and Fed Rate Hike Expectations Weigh on Market

Gold Prices Decline as U.S.-Iran Tensions and Fed Rate Hike Expectations Weigh on Market

Sterling Ashworth
HHS Secretary Kennedy&#8217;s behind-the-scenes vaccine overhaul revealed: A five-year campaign to reshape childhood immunization policy

HHS Secretary Kennedy’s behind-the-scenes vaccine overhaul revealed: A five-year campaign to reshape childhood immunization policy

Willow Tohi
Blood and Oil: How the Israel lobby captured American foreign policy

Blood and Oil: How the Israel lobby captured American foreign policy

Ramon Tomey
Israel&#8217;s Deputy Foreign Minister Resigns Over Haredi Draft Law

Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Resigns Over Haredi Draft Law

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy