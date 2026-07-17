Report on How Israel Uses Quadcopter Drones to Deliberately Target Children - Dr. Mimi Syed (Served in Gaza) Wes Bryant - Military Expert

The Electronic Intifada interviewed two co-authors of the newly released report: Lethal Precision without Accountability: Israeli Quadcopter Use in Gaza https://tinyurl.com/4h6bps2t Dr, Syed is an emergency physician who served in Nassar Hospital in Gaza and documented 18 cases (treated many more). Wes J. Bryant is a former senior targeting and precision warfare advisor and policy analyst at the Pentagon, where he served as chief of civilian harm assessments.



The accounts provided are detailed and confirmed. None of the children shot were caught in a crossfire and were isolated incidents. All injuries were single shot incidents from bullets and not shrapnel.



The numbers point out the deliberateness of the shootings. In Ukraine from 2/22 to 5/26 the # of children killed was 791. In Gaza in a period of less than 3 years with a much smaller population the number of children dead is 21,000 plus (Save the Children May 3036)



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