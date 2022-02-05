WATCH: MANIAC RUNS OVER TRUCK CONVOY PROTESTERS! - TRUDEAU INCITES VIOLENCE! - THE CULT IS REAL!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the atrocious attack on protesters against vaccine mandates in Winnipeg Canada, taking part in the multiple world record setting truck convoy freedom events as a deranged lunatic ran over protesters with a vehicle while wearing a mask by themselves.
This is a cult that's been created by constant fear based news coverage coming out of mainstream media. All the while, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to promote and incite violence against people who have decided freely to not get injected with government juice. Bodily autonomy is the most important of freedoms as it is the basis of freedom itself.
The unscientific rhetoric by the state and enforcement of shocking levels of tyranny must be fought. The truck convoy is doing this and it's leading to desperate attempts by the media to incite violence against these free, peaceful people.
We personally have experience with this violent rhetoric against freedom lovers as we've personally been attacked by the media many times leading to violence against us at WAM.
Meanwhile, GoFundMe has taken down the 10 million dollar campaign for truckers while claiming they will illegally give the money to "approved charities" which is about as Orwellian as it gets. They've now gone back on this after a massive boycott and threats of a lawsuit and will now refund people. But it is clear the damage is done.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022