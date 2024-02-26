Create New Account
Avdiivka Vodka Comrade
Jim Dunn aka TUSOE
Russia is winning against its war against (NATO/United States) Ukraine.  It has taken another city in eastern Ukraine and will probably slow walk its way to the Dnieper River.  This has always been a suicidal pact for Ukraine, but the CIA has been in Ukraine since 2014.  What will they do if Ukraine loses?

