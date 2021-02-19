PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #309: MARY FANNING / TheAmericanReport.org 2/18/2021

Mary Fanning is an investigative journalist covering national security. Fanning is known for her series “The Betrayal Papers” that exposed the infiltration of the Muslim Brotherhood into the highest levels of American government.Fanning exposed the penetration by Qatar, home of the Muslim Brotherhood, into U.S. universities and corporate America in her series Qatar Awareness.Fanning has collaborated with investigative journalist Alan Jones breaking a series of national security stories.Fanning and Jones uncovered connections between Barack Obama and the Soviet Silvermaster spy ring.Fanning and Jones were the first reporters to connect President Trump’s 2017 tweet accusing President Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower to the case of CIA whistleblower Dennis Montgomery. Montgomery asserted that President Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan and his Director of National Intelligence James Clapper illegally spied on Trump using an illegal super surveillance system known as “The Hammer.”PATRIOTS IN TUNE is a talk show dedicated to protecting free speech & the right to uncensored political dialogue. Our discussions push against propaganda & disinformation campaigns that sway political opinions & create division within our communities.***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.Patriots In Tune channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9:00pm-11:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00pm-2:00pm ESTDonate To Us via PayPal Here:paypal.me/PatriotsInTuneDonate To Us via Patreon Here: