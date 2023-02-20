Ukraine Update Feb 20, 2023

⚡️SITREP

💥High-precision, long-range sea-based missiles hit a deployment point of the 383rd Separate UAV Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the town of Khmelnitsky and an artillery ammunition depot near the Grechany railway station (Khmelnitsky region).

◻️In Kupyansk direction, active actions by units and artillery fire of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on enemy manpower and equipment in the areas of Dvurechoye, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥During the day, up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, a motor vehicle, and a Grad MLRS vehicle have been destroyed in this area.

◻️In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical Aviation strikes, fire of artillery and heavy flamethrower systems and offensive actions by the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces hit the AFU manpower and equipment in the areas of Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka, Chervonopovka, Chervonova Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

💥During the day, the enemy's losses in Krasny Liman direction amounted to over 200 troops killed and wounded, an infantry fighting vehicle, five armored fighting vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and a D-20 howitzer.

◻️In Donetsk direction, up to 250 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit have been neutralized within the offensive of the 'Yug' Group of Forces.

💥A camouflaged position near Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) has been revealed, and a self-propelled launcher of the Ukrainian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system has been obliterated.

💥Two US-made AN/TPQ-50 and AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar stations have been eliminated in the areas of Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic), and Demurino (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥An ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Mariynka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have hit Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy suffered losses of up to 70 men killed and wounded, one tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored fighting vehicles, two D-30 and one D-20 howitzers.

💥In addition, two depots of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces storing ammunition and fuel for military equipment were destroyed near Vodyanoye.

◻️In Kherson direction, the fire damage has neutralized up to 15 Ukrainian servicemen, five motor vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and an Msta-B howitzer during the day.

💥Moreover, four ammunition depots were hit near the city of Kherson and the village of Mykhailovka (Kherson region).

Russian Defense Ministry