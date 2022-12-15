2023 Prophecy & Canary in Coal Mine Dream

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Dec 15, 2022
Russia has openly showed video footage on Television that they are now aiming a ICMB Portable Nuclear Bomb to the West. Pastor Stan also shares a very important warning for 2023 and we take a look at Dana Coverstone’s latest dream called “Canary in the Coal Mine”.
00:00 - Overturning 2020 Election
05:01 - Russia Deploys ICMB Nukes
08:25 - Putin Slash Oil Production
09:39 - The Fate of 2023
18:26 - Canary in the Coal Mine
27:03 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
27:40 - Joseph’s Kitchen
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20qbza-2023-prophecy-and-canary-in-coal-mine-dream-12152022.html
