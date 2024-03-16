Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Agenda 2030 – the root of the current global crises
channel image
Kla.TV - English
150 Subscribers
41 views
Published 21 hours ago

Humanity is being shaken by existential crises. No area of life is exempt. What, or better who is behind this? An investigative view and consistent thinking is required if you don’t want to drown in the every-increasing waves.

Keywords
unnwojusticewefgreatresetcrimesagainsthumanitydigitalizationwho-pandemictreaty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket