What’s at stake? What can the average person do to fight back? Special Guest - Nick Caturano

Special Guest - Nick CaturanoShow more
18 year Walt Disney World cast member & former union leader who as a result of the early call for vaccine mandates at the company, stood up & fought against by writing an open letter on his website & has felt led by God to keep fighting every God forsaken thing since. Encouraging people to have Faith, stand for and with each other & be brave in the times of universal deceit & murder we find ourselves in.
******************
Links for this episode:
https://goofyvaccine.com/
Nick’s podcast: https://rumble.com/c/c-3343672
Twitter: @nickcaturano
Aide to FL Sen Burton tells Medical Freedom Advocates @GovRonDeSantis
Office GAVE HER the bill she introduced (SB 252) which advocates say is obsolete since it only protects against “Covid-19” vaccine discrimination https://twitter.com/ReOpenChris/status/1633221195687424002?t=H6TD9XjYtTDIe4DXg3IOXA&s=19
The Financial Coup d'état Explained | With former insider Catherine Austin Fitts https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iK5V89fU61Y&t=1593s
********************
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
https://www.graceschara.com/
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
Show less
CSID: b7924445ac4e1d7e
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.