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New 'Mutant' Super Ninja Turtle Influenza 'Variant' B-11259 (= 9/11?) [26.11.2021]
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50 views • November 27, 2021
- And what the Fuck happend to the FLU?
- What a surprise!!. Never mind, I'll go and get 10 doses of booster jabs...
771 views Nov 26, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
10.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pbZQ5sgG_Gc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
- What a surprise!!. Never mind, I'll go and get 10 doses of booster jabs...
771 views Nov 26, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
10.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pbZQ5sgG_Gc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
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