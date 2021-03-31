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YouTube influencers decided to show the world how it's OK to lick toilet seats
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20 views • March 31, 2021
One year ago, this month YouTube influencers decided to show the world how it's OK to lick toilet seats even though the covid was out there. So, in a way, if you think about it they licked toilet seat lids for money and views and YouTube was OK with that but God forbid he say anything like Dr Fauci is a Fraudci.
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